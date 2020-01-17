The Connecticut Sun are in for one busy 2020 season.

The 2019 Eastern Conference champions Thursday revealed their schedule for the upcoming season, which includes a number of new features. The schedule, for instance, has expanded league-wide from 34 games to 36, with teams playing 18 games both home and away.

Connecticut will kick off the season Saturday, May 16, when they welcome the New York Liberty to Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun will wrap things up Sunday, Sept. 20 when they take on the reigning WNBA champion Washington Mystics.

Teams will have a month-long break in July and August while Team USA competes in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, spanning from July 11 to Aug. 15.

The WNBA will host its very first in-season tournament in 2020 known as the Commissioner’s Cup. 10 games on each team’s schedule — the first home game and first road game each team plays against its five conference rivals — will count toward their Cup contention. Connecticut will play three Cup games in May, five in June and two in July, including its final game before the break.

Here’s what the Sun’s full schedule looks like:

MAY

Saturday, May 16 vs. New York Liberty at 7 p.m. ET*

Tuesday, May 19 vs. Chicago Sky at 7 p.m. ET*

Thursday, May 21 at New York Liberty at 7 p.m. ET*

Sunday, May 24 vs. Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 27 at Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 29 at Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 31 at Los Angeles Sparks 9 p.m. ET

JUNE

Wednesday, June 3 at Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET*

Friday, June 5 at Seattle Storm at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 9 vs. Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 11 vs. Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET*

Saturday, June 13 vs. Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m. ET*

Friday, June 19 vs. New York Liberty at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 21 at Atlanta Dream at 3 p.m. ET*

Wednesday, June 24 at Chicago Sky at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 28 at Washington Mystics at 3 p.m. ET*

JULY

Thursday, July 2 at New York Liberty 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 5 vs. Washington Mystics 3 p.m. ET*

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Atlanta Dream 11:30 a.m. ET

Friday, July 10 at Indiana Fever 7 p.m. ET*

BREAK — July 11 to Aug. 15

**Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game — Friday, Aug. 14

AUGUST

Sunday, Aug. 16 vs. Minnesota Lynx at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 19 vs. Chicago Sky at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 21 vs. Los Angeles Sparks at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 23 vs. Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 27 vs. Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 30 at Indiana Fever at 6 p.m. ET

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday, Sept. 1 vs. Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 4 at Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 6 at Dallas Wings at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 11 at Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. Minnesota Lynx at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 16 vs. Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18 vs. Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 20 at Washington Mystics at 3 p.m. ET

*Commissioner’s Cup game

