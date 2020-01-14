Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick was fired up Sunday night, and who could blame her?

The retired NASCAR star watched her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, lead the Green Bay Packers to a divisional-round win over the Seattle Seahawks. The victory set up what should be a fascinating NFC Championship Game between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Unsurprisingly, Patrick took to Instagram after the game to share her thoughts.

“Kind of excited crew last night! 😄 go pack go!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “On to San Fran! Feelin it. Anybody else?!!!!!!!”

Take a look:

Oh, we’re feelin’ it, Danica.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images