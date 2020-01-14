Danica Patrick was fired up Sunday night, and who could blame her?
The retired NASCAR star watched her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, lead the Green Bay Packers to a divisional-round win over the Seattle Seahawks. The victory set up what should be a fascinating NFC Championship Game between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.
Unsurprisingly, Patrick took to Instagram after the game to share her thoughts.
“Kind of excited crew last night! 😄 go pack go!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “On to San Fran! Feelin it. Anybody else?!!!!!!!”
Take a look:
Oh, we’re feelin’ it, Danica.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images