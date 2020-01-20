Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Aaron Rodgers needs a pick-me-up after losing the NFC Championship Game, he need only look at his girlfriend’s Instagram account.

Rodgers and the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, squandering an opportunity to take Green Bay to its first Super Bowl since 2011. And after the game, Danica Patrick took to Instagram to honor her boyfriend, as well as a team that exceeded many expectations.

Here’s the retired NASCAR star’s caption:

“Proud. Beyond words. Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories Aaron Rodgers ❤️ and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the Packers. 💚💛”

Unfortunately, the Packers’ loss likely means we’ll miss out on a bunch of Super Bowl Instagrams from Patrick. Oh well.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images