Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In recent years, the Boston Celtics have been mostly quiet at the trade deadline.

But it doesn’t feel like that’ll be the case this February.

The C’s have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and it’s not too far-fetched to think they could make a deep run in the postseason. That doesn’t mean they don’t have areas where they could upgrade though, with the frontcourt coming to mind.

So what’s the approach going to be?

Celtics president of basketball operations shed some light on his trade deadline outlook to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Danny Ainge to the Globe: “I don’t think I’m looking at any short-term urgency to trade away all my young assets to get some veteran player,” he said. “But we’re looking. We’ll have conversations before trade deadline like we do every year." #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 11, 2020

Pretty much anyone available that would significantly improve the Celtics would require a big haul going back the other way. While wing is a position of depth for Boston, parting ways with Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum obviously would be a tough pill to swallow, and it sounds like Ainge might be a little reticent to do that.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Dakota Randall