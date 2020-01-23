Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Ainge has an open-door policy when it comes to his team.

Some players take advantage of it more frequently than others.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations was asked Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” which current player drops by his office to chat most often. Without hesitation, Ainge revealed that distinction belongs to rookie Grant Williams, whom he’s even given an awesome nickname.

“We talk a lot about life, a lot of things in life. He’s a great kid. I really like Grant,” said Ainge, who pointed out Williams’ sense of humor. “But yeah, he likes to talk. He likes to talk about everything. I think that he had Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter offer to pay him 100 bucks per game to not say anything in the locker room.”

Williams, a two-time SEC Player of the Year at Tennessee, was selected by the Celtics with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He quickly has become an excellent glue guy in Boston’s locker room while also carving out a more prominent on-court role.

Clearly, the 21-year-old forward already has his boss’ stamp of approval, too, perhaps thanks in large to his gift of gab.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images