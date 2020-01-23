Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s really hard to come up with a good nickname. Furthermore, nicknames given to athletes by themselves or members of their own team almost always are bad.

Well, Danny Ainge and Grant Williams have bucked that trend.

During his weekly interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Ainge was asked which Boston Celtics player comes into his office the most. After answering that Williams is the most frequent visitor, Ainge revealed his nickname for the Celtics rookie.

“This year? Oh for sure, Grant,” Ainge said Wednesday morning. “Kid’s a crack-up. I call Grant the ‘Geek Freak.’

“We talk about a lot of things in life, but he’s a great kid. I really like Grant, but he really likes to talk. He can talk about anything. I think he had Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter offered to pay him $100 per game to not say anything in the locker room.”

Obviously, the nickname is a reference to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who goes by the “Greek Freak.”

Although Williams’ nickname isn’t quite that good, it already is the best on the Celtics.

