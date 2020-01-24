Few receivers have built a stronger connection with Tom Brady than Danny Amendola did during his five seasons with the New England Patriots.

During an appearance Friday on “SportsCenter,” Amendola shared his thoughts on Brady’s impending free agency, which could bring about the end of the 42-year-old quarterback’s illustrious Patriots tenure.

“It’s going to go however he wants, I think,” said Amendola, who left New England after the 2017 season. “He’s the ultimate competitor. I think as his kids get older — Vivi, Jack and Benny — he wants to spend more time with his family. I think that’s going to weigh heavily on his decision and where he goes, and he can set that up the way he wants.

“But his competitive nature, his ability is still through the roof, and whatever team gets him — if he stays in New England or if he goes somewhere else — he’s going to bring a high level of football there.”

Asked whether the Los Angeles Chargers would be a viable landing spot for Brady, Amendola replied: “It’s hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I’m holding on just like everybody else is.”

Danny Amendola joins @SportsCenter, and shares his viewpoint on Tom Brady's future, and what he will prioritize. pic.twitter.com/pZaXKQ5HuL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 24, 2020

Amendola, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, is facing his own uncertain future. The 34-year-old slot receiver is set to hit free agency next month after catching 62 passes for 678 yards and one touchdown for the Detroit Lions in 2019.

