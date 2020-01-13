Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Do you feel the Seattle Seahawks got robbed Sunday night? Are you convinced Jimmy Graham was short of the first down?

Well, Davante Adams has a message for you.

In case you missed it, Graham was awarded a controversial first down in the final two minutes that essentially sealed the Green Bay Packers’ divisional-round win over the Seahawks. The Packers tight end probably should’ve been ruled short of the marker, and fans across the NFL understandably are upset by the controversy.

Here’s how Adams feels about that:

Fair enough.

Again, Graham probably was short of the first down. However, whether a different ruling would’ve resulted in anything other than a 28-23 Packers victory isn’t worth speculating about.

The Packers were the better team and deserved to win. End of story.

