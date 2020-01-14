Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Krejci is having himself a game.

Krejci notched his 10th goal of the season with just under five minutes remaining in the first period of Monday’s Bruins-Flyers, extending Boston’s lead over Philadelphia to two in the process.

The 33-year-old found the back of the net once again in the second period for his 11th tally off of assists from Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk.

For more on his night, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images