Sunday marked a sad, dark day in the sports world when Kobe Bryant was killed in a California helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year old daughter, Gianna Maria.
Bryant was remembered across social media platforms by former and current players, coaches and even a video game. The Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs also were among the teams to honor the five-time NBA champion.
And David Ortiz paid his respects with a simple post on his Instagram story. Check it out:
David Ortiz with a simple tribute to Kobe Bryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/wrNrurenks
— Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) January 26, 2020
Bryant was 41 at the time of his death.
Thumbnail photo via Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY Images