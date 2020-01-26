Sunday marked a sad, dark day in the sports world when Kobe Bryant was killed in a California helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year old daughter, Gianna Maria.

Bryant was remembered across social media platforms by former and current players, coaches and even a video game. The Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs also were among the teams to honor the five-time NBA champion.

And David Ortiz paid his respects with a simple post on his Instagram story. Check it out:

Bryant was 41 at the time of his death.

Thumbnail photo via Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY Images