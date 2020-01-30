Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Super Bowl LIV approaches, athletes from all around begin to get in on the fun, including one of Boston’s own.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently caught up with NFL Media’s “The Checkdown” and they had him answer an interesting question: which MLB players could play in the NFL?

Not so shockingly, Ortiz delivered a very amusing response. He picked Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Adam Jones and Gerrit Cole.

Check it out:

BIG PAPI gave us his top 5 baseball players that could play in the NFL 🔥 @davidortiz @MLB pic.twitter.com/1dyoeKzH4h — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 30, 2020

Ortiz never fails to make us laugh.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images