The sudden and shocking death of Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves through the sports world. And David Ortiz still is trying to cope with it.

A helicopter crash Sunday in California claimed the lives of nine people including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Many took to social media to pay their respects to the fallen NBA legend, while teams around the league honored the five-time NBA champion in a number of different ways.

Ortiz posted a throwback photo of Bryant to his Instagram story Sunday after the news broke, and posted to the social media platform again Wednesday. This time it was two pictures of Bryant with his daughter.

“Sorry but l can’t stop thinking and talking about this god give his family and the other member who lost their life the strength to heal #blackmamba&Gigirememberforever,” he captioned the photos.

Kobe was 41 at the time of his death. Gianna was 13.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images