David Ortiz will be on your television sets during Super Bowl LIV.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger will appear in a Hyundai commercial alongside Massachusetts natives Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch, according to WCVB. In the teaser released Monday, Dratch is shown helping Ortiz with his Boston accent.

She tries to help Ortiz with saying “There’s a wicked ripper by the harbor” with the accent, to which Ortiz responds, “wicked ripper la la la la.”

It’s pretty hilarious.

Watch the full clip below.

Hyundai announced the full commercial will air Jan. 27 and during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images