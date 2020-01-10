Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak must have heard that Auston Matthews was closing in on him in goals scored.

Pasta entered Thursday night’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets with a minuscule one-goal lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs center, extended it with his third hat trick of the season.

The Boston Bruins’ right-winger potted a goal in each period of the team’s 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday, including the game-tying strike with just under 10 minutes remaining.

For more on the 23-year-old’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images