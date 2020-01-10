David Pastrnak must have heard that Auston Matthews was closing in on him in goals scored.
Pasta entered Thursday night’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets with a minuscule one-goal lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs center, extended it with his third hat trick of the season.
The Boston Bruins’ right-winger potted a goal in each period of the team’s 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday, including the game-tying strike with just under 10 minutes remaining.
For more on the 23-year-old’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images