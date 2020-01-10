Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is on fire.

Pasta extended his current point streak to 12 games with a slick first-period finish past the Winnipeg Jets’ goalkeeper, Laurent Brossoit. It was the Boston Bruins right-winger’s 33rd goal of the season and came off of assists from Joakim Nordstrom (2) and Sean Kuraly (13).

The goal couldn’t have come at a better time as the Bruins were staring at a one-goal deficit, but Pastrnak knotted the score before the first intermission. He would strike again in the second period to give the Bruins their first lead of the contest.

