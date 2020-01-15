Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has been on fire lately.

The Boston Bruins right-winger had his 12-game point streak snapped Saturday but got right back on the horse scoring his 36th goal of the season in Monday night’s loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

But Pasta failed to score once again in Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets, though his impact was felt in other ways, including a blocked shot. The 23-year-old has recorded 10 goals and 10 assists over the last 14 games.

For more on his recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

