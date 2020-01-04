David Pastrnak has been a beast this season.
The Boston Bruins right winger is the first player this season to reach the 30-goal plateau, doing so in just the 42nd game of the season. Pastrnak hasn’t just been a goal-scorer though, notching 30 assists as well en route to sitting fourth in the league in points (60).
Pasta is on pace to shatter his previous career-highs in goals (38), assists (45) and points (81) as the Bruins look to continue their strong play in the second half of the season.
For more on the 23-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images