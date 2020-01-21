Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has had an incredible first half of the season.

With one game remaining against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday before the Boston Bruins head into the All-Star break, Pastrnak (37) currently holds three-goal lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews (34) for the NHL-lead. Pasta has been on fire lately potting eight goals over his last nine games.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images