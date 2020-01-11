There aren’t many players in the NHL hotter than David Pastrnak right now.
The Boston Bruins right-winger enters the team’s Saturday night clash against the New York Islanders riding a 12-game point streak, with no signs of slowing down.
Pastrnak is coming off of his third hat trick of the season as the Bruins took down the Winnipeg Jets 5-4, and has amassed a stunning nine goals and 10 assists throughout this streak.
For more on the 23-year-old’s recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images