Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak is putting together a career season.
Those efforts were recognized by the Professional Hockey Writers Association when they voted Pastrnak third for the Hart Memorial Trophy in their midseason awards. Pasta certainly is deserving, as he leads the NHL in goals with 37 and will captain the Atlantic Division in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
NESN’s Cealey Godwin shared more on Pastrnak during the “Story Behind The Story” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images