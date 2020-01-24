Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reaching the 70-goal mark in the NHL is a pretty impressive feat, to say the least.

But for David Pastrnak, it’s not something at the forefront of his mind.

The Bruins forward currently has 37 goals in Boston’s first 51 games of the season, and certainly, score another 25 (if not more) more goals by the end of the 82 game schedule.

And while 70 goals certainly is within reach, Pastrnak is focused on an element that’s much more important to his game.

“To be honest, I don’t even think. I just play. I just have fun,” Pastrnak told NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek. “I play the best when I enjoy every single moment on the ice and obviously when the team is winning and doing well, and when you’re a part of the group like I am on the Bruins, it’s a lot of fun. … I don’t worry about what the number is going to be at the end of the year.”

Hey, whatever works for the team works for us.

