It didn’t take long for David Pastrnak to ring the horn.

The 23-year-old potted his league-leading 32nd goal of the season 1:32 into the first period of Tuesday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.

Pastrnak has been on another level lately, and with the strike extended his recent point streak to 11 games (six goals, 10 assists).

Pastrnak has been on another level lately, and with the strike extended his recent point streak to 11 games (six goals, 10 assists).

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images