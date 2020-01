Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak scored four goals and two assists during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game and won MVP honors after his strong performance.

For that, he is the VA HealthCare Hero of the Week.

Watch the video above for more details and learn more about VA Healthcare and serve those who served at: www.nesn.com/veteran

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images