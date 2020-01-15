Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday night’s Ravens-Titans game ended tragically for one fan.

The Baltimore medical examiner’s office is investigating the death of a fan who reportedly tripped on some steps inside M&T Bank Stadium during Baltimore’s 28-12 divisional-round loss to Tennessee, according to The Baltimore Sun’s Justin Fenton and Phillip Jackson.

The fan, Mike Kahler, 30, slipped and fell while heading to his seat in the stadium’s upper deck, a Ravens spokesperson said. Medical personnel could not revive him upon arrival.

A toxicology test is being conducted as examiners look into the cause of the incident.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images