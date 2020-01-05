Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Saturday was a big day for Derrick Henry in more ways than one.

Not only was he one of the most valuable men on the field for the Titans in Tennessee’s 20-13 wild-card round victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but it was also Henry’s 26th birthday. And what better birthday gift than defeating the reigning Super Bowl champions?

Henry carried the ball 34 times for a total of 182 yards and a touchdown, putting together perhaps the most dominant performance of any player to take the field Saturday night. In fact, he’s the first person to score a postseason touchdown on his birthday in 45 years, according to CBS Sports.

Derrick Henry becomes the first player in 45 years to score on his birthday during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/P9pIkesKFr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 5, 2020

But his birthday wasn’t the only thing Henry celebrated.

Henry now has 444 scrimmage yards in his first three playoff games, the second-most recorded in that span during the Super Bowl era. Arian Foster (510 yards) is the only player with more.

Derrick Henry's 444 scrimmage yards rank 2nd in the Super Bowl era for a player in their first 3 career playoff games. Only Arian Foster (510) had more.#Titans | @KingHenry_2 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 5, 2020

What’s more, Henry’s 128 first-half scrimmage yards are the second-most collected by a player in the playoffs against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. The only person with more is Hall-of-Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, who had 143 yards in the 2006 divisional game.

Derrick Henry recorded 128 scrimmage yards in the first half against the Patriots. Only HOF LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) had more scrimmage yards in the first half (143, 2006 Divisional) of a playoff game against Bill Belichick’s Patriots#Titans | @Titans | @KingHenry_2 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 5, 2020

There was plenty for Henry to be proud of after the game. But the running doesn’t want the focus to be on his birthday.

“It’s a great win as a team,” Henry said. “Happy to advance (to the divisional round).”

There’s one particular person, however, Henry would have liked to celebrate with — his late grandmother, Gladys.

“I would say, ‘Thank you,” and I love her and just want to hug her,” Henry said about the woman who helped raised him. “It’s indescribable, man. If I could see her right now, there’s no telling what I’d do.”

The next stop for Henry and the Titans is Baltimore, where they’ll take on the No. 1-seeded Ravens in the AFC divisional round next weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images