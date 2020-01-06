Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dez Bryant never has been one to hold back, and that trend continued Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys officially fired head coach Jason Garrett after nine-plus seasons at the helm. Bryant played under Garrett for eight seasons, but has not played in an NFL game since the 2017 season after tearing his Achilles in 2018 as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Bryant always has been vocal on Twitter, particularly about Jerry Jones and Co. and he did not sugarcoat his feelings about Garrett’s firing.

“I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job,” he tweeted. “The cowboys just became real contenders.”

While no one can tell the future, we’re sure Bryant will keep this tweet in is back pocket should the Cowboys make the playoffs in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images