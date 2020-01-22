Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No other man has stepped inside the UFC octagon more than Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who leads the promotion in fights.

But the Cowboy won’t be yee-hawing into the octagon anytime soon after his gruesome UFC 246 loss to Conor McGregor.

After receiving shoulder strikes to the face, kicks to the head and a plethora of punches, Cerrone broke his nose and suffered a mild orbital fracture, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Because of this, Cerrone was handed a six-month medical suspension and won’t be able to compete until at least July 17, unless a maxillofacial surgeon clears him to fight before then. At the minimum, Cerrone is suspended until February 18 and he’s not allowed to engage in contact until February 9.

Other UFC 246 fighters to receive medical suspensions were Anthony Pettis, Sodiq Yusuff, Aleksei Oleinik and Maycee Barber, who suffered horrific facial and knee injuries in her loss to Roxanne Modafferi.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images