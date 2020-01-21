Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia’s path back to the diamond has hit another major roadblock.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman recently suffered a “significant setback” in his left knee, the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham reported Tuesday, citing sources. Pedroia has played in just nine games since 2017 due to ongoing issues in his left knee.

Throughout the offseason, the 36-year-old’s has insisted he plans to participate in spring training. At the very least, Pedroia wanted to put himself in a position to see game action in 2020. Those aspirations now are in real jeopardy, according to Abraham.

Breaking news: #RedSox 2B Dustin Pedroia has suffered what sources say was a significant setback with his left knee. His availability for at least spring training is questionable. Pedroia is discussing his options with his family, agents, and the Sox. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 21, 2020

Pedroia has two seasons remaining on his current contract. He is perhaps the most accomplished and decorated second baseman in Red Sox history.

As for the possibility of Pedroia sliding into a player-manger role, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy recently chuckled at the notion, but would not rule it out.

