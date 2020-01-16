Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By the end of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, one team’s quarterback will have made franchise history.

Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers have a chance to join some elite company when the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers square off at Levi’s Stadium.

According to NFL Research on Twitter, should Green Bay win, Rodgers would become the third quarterback in Packers history to make multiple Super Bowl starts (so long as he’s not injured, that is). Hall of Famers Bart Starr and Brett Favre are the only other Packers to do so.

Should San Francisco win, however, Garoppolo would become the third quarterback in 49ers history to win 15-plus games in a single season, including the playoffs. Hall of Famers Steve Young and Joe Montana also accomplished the feat.

The 49ers currently are 7.5-point favorites ahead of the big matchup. Rodgers hasn’t had much luck against top pass defenses like San Fran’s, but Aaron Jones’ rushing game certainly could give the Packers a boost.

And as we’ve learned already this postseason, anything is possible. So Sunday night’s game is anything but predictable.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images