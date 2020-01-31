Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MIAMI — The New England Patriots aren’t in the Super Bowl, but many of their players are still kicking around Miami in preparation for Sunday’s game.

The NESN Patriots Podcast grabbed Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts from Super Bowl LIV radio row to discuss his upcoming free agency, the biggest hits of his NFL career and what it was like to join Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for captains meetings in 2019.

NESN’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox also discuss Brady’s potential destinations as a free agent and offer updates on other Patriots free agents.

Listen below and subscribe to the NESN Podcast Network here.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images