Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eli Manning is calling it a career.

The New York Giants quarterback will make it officially official Friday morning when he says goodbye to the NFL world after 16 seasons in The Big Apple.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will bid adieu in a press conference beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Watch it in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images