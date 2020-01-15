Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Elvis Merzlikins was on another level Tuesday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender recorded his second straight shutout as Columbus took down the Boston Bruins, 3-0.

Merzlikins has been almost unstoppable lately, winning six of his last eight games after going through a bit of a rough spell. The netminder stopped 34 shots in the win, but none were as impressive as his sprawling point-blank save with the Bruins pressing.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images