Finally, the moment fans have been waiting for — Zion Williamson is about to make his NBA debut.

The 19-year-old will take the court for the first time Wednesday when the New Orleans Pelicans take on the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson missed the first half of the 2019-20 season while rehabbing a knee injury, and has been itching to play for quite some time.

But he’s not the only one excited about his debut. Wednesday’s game will be appointment television for those longing for a glimpse at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Even Emeril Lagasse appeared to be excited about his return.

The celebrity chef wished the rookie the best of luck in his first-ever NBA game in an epic hype video released before the game, whipping out a “BAM!” or two (or three) in the process.

Check it out:

BAM! 💥 Even Emeril is hyped for Zion's debut tonight 🍳 pic.twitter.com/KHyPTQFXRo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 23, 2020

Tip-off at Smoothie King Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images