Countless people around the world surely were left speechless upon learning of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Reacting to the news clearly wasn’t an easy task for Jay Williams, but not only was he able to put together his thoughts, he also shared a message everyone can benefit from hearing.

Williams to the ESPN airwaves shortly after it was reported Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in California. The former NBA guard, who nearly was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2003, stressed the importance of making the most of every day.

“Today’s a tough day. Today’s a hard day, and I hope that everybody at home, you give that person next to you — whatever you have wrong in your life with them, it might be small or big, let that (expletive) go,” Williams said. “Doesn’t matter. I know I cursed, I’m sorry. None of that stuff matters, man. This is about life and being precious with every damn second we have here because from somebody who knows — it almost happened to me — like that, man. It’s just over. Done, randomly. Randomly, arbitrarily. His four girls and his wife, we need to come around them and support them and help them.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images