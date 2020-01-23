Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — With Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum suffering a right groin strain in the third quarter, the Boston Celtics already had a fair share of injuries to address after Wednesday night’s 119-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at the TD Garden.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like Enes Kanter will be one of them.

Kanter left the floor in the fourth quarter with the game decided, and while it was unknown at the time what led him to go to the locker room, the first-year Celtic made light of his exit during his postgame media session.

“I (dove) for the ball, my body is not used to diving for the ball. So, this is what happens,” Kanter said with a grin. “I’m good, man. I’m good. I just felt really stiff out there. I’m fine.”

Kanter finished the game with 13 points in 19 minutes. He was one of six Celtics who finished in double figures, shooting an efficient 6-for-8 from the field with eight rebounds.

The 27-year-old big man and the Celtics will travel to Orlando on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images