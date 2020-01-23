Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Turns out, Enes Kanter might not actually be totally fine.

The Boston Celtics center left Wednesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies early after stiffening up from diving for a loose ball. Kanter actually made light of the ailment, saying he got hurt because he’s not used to diving for around.

Nevertheless, Kanter indicated that he was fine following the game and said to call him “questionable” for Friday’s meeting with the Orlando Magic.

Well, when the Celtics released their injury report Thursday evening, Kanter already had been ruled out for the Orlando game.

A double-double machine, Kanter has been a key part of the Celtics’ frontcourt this season. With Kanter and Robert Williams out, the Celtics will be left with just Daniel Theis — who showed off some nice shooting ability against Memphis — and Vincent Poirier.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images