The Patriots originally were set to make the final pick of the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

New England ultimately didn’t hang on to the selection, and it’s safe to say the team it dealt the pick to cashed in.

Bill Belichick and Co. sent the No. 64 overall pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a third- and fourth-round pick. Seattle used the selection on D.K. Metcalf, who nearly racked up 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season and was a critical piece of the Seahawks’ offense from wire-to-wire. As for New England, it feels safe to already say it made good on at least one of the picks it received from Seattle.

The Patriots-Seahawks deal recently was recognized by ESPN, which ranked the transaction No. 10 among the top 30 trades of the 2019 season.

“Seattle moved up to grab DK Metcalf with the last pick of the second round, and the 6-foot-4 wideout responded with 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in his debut season

Bill Barnwell wrote. “Not bad for a guy who was only supposed to have a two-route tree. And while he would have been the wrong sort of fit for their offense, the Patriots could have used that sort of production from their outside wide receivers. New England used these selections on rush end Chase Winovich and guard Hjalte Froholdt, the latter of whom didn’t play in 2019.”

For what it’s worth, the Worldwide Leader also believes the Patriots made “the most useless” trade of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images