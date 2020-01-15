Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Hunter Henry take his talents to New England in the coming months?

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert named the New England Patriots as an “obvious team of interest” in the Los Angeles Chargers tight end’s services Tuesday. Henry is expected to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and Seifert believes his versatility will attract the Patriots.

“Henry returned to full strength after a torn ACL cost him the 2018 season, catching 55 passes for 652 yards — both career-highs,” Seifert wrote. “The dynamic role of tight ends in today’s offenses suggests he will be highly sought-after if he reaches the market. The Patriots, in particular, seem like an obvious team of interest.”

Improving the tight end corps is one of New England’s biggest offseason priorities, and Henry, Eric Ebron and Austin Hooper are expected to be among the top options in the market at the position.

The Chargers picked Henry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and has spent the entirety of his four-year NFL career with the team.

Rob Gronkowski’s retirement created a void the Patriots’ offense struggled to fill in 2019. Perhaps Henry and/or other arrivals might help re-establish New England’s offense among the NFL’s best later this year? NFL free agency officially will open March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images