Many had laughs at the Patriots’ expense Saturday night, and ESPN was leading the charge.

The Worldwide Leader used a “Good Will Hunting” clip to troll New England after its wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans. Whether the final product actually was fine is up for you to decide.

Take a look:

New England goes down in Foxborough 😅 pic.twitter.com/KZ0Pv2kR6K — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2020

Verdict: C-plus.

What is no laughing matter is the potentially franchise-altering offseason facing the Patriots. Tom Brady’s future remains the No. 1 storyline, but head coach Bill Belichick probably should be talked about, too.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images