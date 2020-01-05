Many had laughs at the Patriots’ expense Saturday night, and ESPN was leading the charge.

The Worldwide Leader used a “Good Will Hunting” clip to troll New England after its wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans. Whether the final product actually was fine is up for you to decide.

Take a look:

Verdict: C-plus.

What is no laughing matter is the potentially franchise-altering offseason facing the Patriots. Tom Brady’s future remains the No. 1 storyline, but head coach Bill Belichick probably should be talked about, too.

Tom Brady tops list of Patriots’ potential free agents this offseason >>

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images