Antonio Brown just can’t let it go.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday afternoon, Brown said he wants to play “wherever” Tom Brady is next season. Brown, of course, played one game with the New England Patriots before they released him in September.

Here’s his post:

Brown obviously can Instagram about whatever he wants. But considering his recent legal woes, the 31-year-old probably should get his life in order before he worries about what Brady is up to.

As for where the 42-year-old quarterback plays next season, your guess is as good as ours. However, don’t be surprised if Brady and fellow impending free agent Danny Amendola are a package deal.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images