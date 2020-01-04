Doug Flutie made history more than once in his lengthy football career.

On top of his 1984 Hail Mary with Boston College, Flutie is known for converting the first drop kick since 1941 in his final NFL play with the New England Patriots. In fact, it was Chris Berman that reminded Belichick that a drop kick had not been successfully completed in nearly 65 years, a tempting tidbit for a football nut like Bill.

And that’s when the wheels were set in motion.

“Bill came to me. I said I can do it. He said, ‘We’ll work on it.’ And then we forgot about it for like three weeks,” Flutie said on Barstool’s “Pardon My Take.” “We were going to do it on a Monday night against the (New York) Jets and it didn’t happen. I got in the game, we marched down, got on the edge of field goal range, we didn’t do it, and totally forgot about it for two weeks.”

But another opportunity presented itself a couple of weeks later.

“I just happened to be standing next to Bill on the sideline. We’re down by 14 first and goal at the five. He sees me. He goes, we score here. You’re kicking it. He didn’t get the sentence out of his mouth and we were in the end zone. Now, I’m 43 years old. I’ve been standing on the sideline for over three and a half hours. I’m stiff as a board. Anyway, we run out, end up doing it, and the thing goes through. But my wife’s sitting here in the room and it’s like, she was the only one in the whole stadium that knew what was going on. … And she knew it was going to be the last play in my career. And if I miss it, she’s got to live with me the rest my life.”

Chris Berman X Bill Belichick X Doug Flutie = football euphoria pic.twitter.com/ZyDwQ59eOr — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 3, 2020

Epic.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images