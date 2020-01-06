Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have produced some pretty talented coaches in the last couple of decades, and the effects of that continue to be felt throughout the NFL.

Allow Danny Woodhead to break it down for you.

The ex-Patriot knows a thing or two about what makes the team click, so he took to Twitter on Monday with some hilarious but honest commentary.

“Isn’t it funny how bad Belichick protégés are as head coaches,” he wrote. “I mean look at the league right now. Bill O’Brien….oh wait playoffs….vrabel….oh wait playoffs…..Flores….oh wait had an atrocious roster and still won some games…hire Mcdaniels now he learned from DEN!”

Isn’t it funny how bad Belichick protégés are as head coaches. I mean look at the league right now. Bill O’Brien….oh wait playoffs….vrabel….oh wait playoffs…..Flores….oh wait had an atrocious roster and still won some games…hire Mcdaniels now he learned from DEN! — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 6, 2020

Well, he’s not wrong.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images