If anybody owes a debt to Dante Scarnecchia, it’s Trent Brown.

Amid questions over his work ethic, Brown was traded to the New England Patriots during the 2018 offseason. A year later, with a Super Bowl ring on his finger, the imposing left tackle was signed by the Oakland Raiders to the largest contract ever given to an offensive lineman. It is not at all unfair to say that without Scarnecchia, the Patriots’ legendary offensive line coach, Brown likely would be in a far different financial situation.

Unsurprisingly, after Scarnecchia’s retirement became official Tuesday, Brown was among those who took to social media to honor the future Hall of Famer.

Coach Scar…my dawg❗️Thank you for everything we made magic happen!!! Enjoy the hell out of retirement ❗️ I love ya coach ✊🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ocpD5rEQNh — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 28, 2020

Brown, 26, wasn’t quite as good in first season with the Raiders as he was the Patriots. He hardly was a disappointment, however.

Of course, some believe there’s a chance Brown once again will be responsible for protecting Tom Brady’s blindside next season. The Raiders are rumored as a potential landing spot for Brady, should he become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images