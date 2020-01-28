Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl Opening Night is supposed to be fun. Players and coaches field stupid questions, media members often will show up wearing ridiculous costumes and entertainment abounds.

But for Brendan Daly, it feels say to say he didn’t enjoy every moment of Monday night’s festivities.

Daly, who’s currently in his first season as Kansas City’s defensive line coach after five campaigns in New England, managed to sustain a minor injury as the Chiefs and 49ers all gathered under one roof. According to FanSided’s Matt Verderame, Daly failed to dodge someone during the event and took a blow to the forehead, which resulted in a decently sized gash.

You can check it out here.

If Daly’s wound is any indication, Sunday night’s battle at Hard Rock Stadium should be an awfully physical affair.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images