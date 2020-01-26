Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A memorial for Kobe Bryant is beginning to grow in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Fans could be seen crowded around the home of the Lakers on Sunday afternoon shortly after news broke of Bryant’s death. A standing spray of white and purple flowers with the message “KOBE WE LOVE YOU R.I.P.” printed on a ribbon was placed in front of the building, with countless bouquets of flowers at its feet. A painting of Bryant was also left at the memorial.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike happened to be downtown at the time, and caught it all on camera.

Take a look:

I can’t even believe this is real… right now outside Staples. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yuunIbG2Ms — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) January 26, 2020

Truly touching

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images