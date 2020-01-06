Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The act of burning jerseys almost always is stupid, but a group of fans looked particularly dumb while trying it over the weekend.

A few knuckleheads found it necessary to burn Tom Brady’s jersey Saturday night after the New England Patriots’ wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans. They, like so many others, apparently are convinced Brady’s days with the Patriots are over and that New England’s dynasty has reached its end.

However, in a moment that simply was too perfect, Brady’s jersey refused to catch fire. Either that, or the fans just have no idea how to burn things. Regardless, it was funny.

(You can click here to watch the video, which contains some NSFW language.)

Nice try, guys.

Honestly, we’re just surprised Nick Wright wasn’t involved. The FS1 talking head is taking more pleasure than anyone over the Patriots’ season-ending loss.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images