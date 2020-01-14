In a game in which there weren’t too many goaltender highlights to go around, Carter Hart came up with the save of the night.

The Boston Bruins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout on Monday night, 6-5. Boston once had a commanding 5-2 lead and saw it slip away, surrendering three unanswered goals to force overtime.

Hart was able to stop 26 shots on the night, but none was bigger than his glove save on Anders Bjork in the first period with Boston ahead 1-0. It seemed all but certain that Bjork was going to pot his second goal of the contest, but all was naught as Hart snagged it out of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images