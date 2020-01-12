Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright has a Patriots problem.

The FS1 talking head trashed New England all season, and took creepy delight in the defending Super Bowl champion’s playoff exit last week. For whatever reason, Wright just can’t stop talking about the Patriots, Tom Brady or anything that has to do with the NFL’s model franchise. You could argue Wright pays more attention to the Patriots than he does to his hometown Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, that trend continued Saturday night after the Tennessee Titans’ shocking divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Check out this tweet:

If the Patriots defense could’ve stopped Ryan Fitzpatrick in the final moments in Week 17, we would’ve had TEN @ KC on Wild Card Weekend. They couldn’t, and now we are going to get TEN @ KC in the AFC Championship game. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 12, 2020

We get it, Nick: You’re obsessed with the Patriots.

Wright has been notoriously hard on the Patriots, refusing to give Brady or the team any break for their struggles this season. Unsurprisingly, Wright wasn’t nearly as hard on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

A lot of folks who have been laying in the weeds are going to just eviscerate Lamar on Monday & it’ll be totally unfair & disingenuous. He’s going to be the unanimous MVP & he deserves it. Some tough drops + rust + terrible 4th down luck + superb TEN game is what lead to this. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 12, 2020

Convenient.

By the way, Wright’s reaction to Julian Edelman’s arrest was as weird as you’d expect.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images