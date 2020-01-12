Nick Wright has a Patriots problem.

The FS1 talking head trashed New England all season, and took creepy delight in the defending Super Bowl champion’s playoff exit last week. For whatever reason, Wright just can’t stop talking about the Patriots, Tom Brady or anything that has to do with the NFL’s model franchise. You could argue Wright pays more attention to the Patriots than he does to his hometown Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, that trend continued Saturday night after the Tennessee Titans’ shocking divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Check out this tweet:

We get it, Nick: You’re obsessed with the Patriots.

Wright has been notoriously hard on the Patriots, refusing to give Brady or the team any break for their struggles this season. Unsurprisingly, Wright wasn’t nearly as hard on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Convenient.

By the way, Wright’s reaction to Julian Edelman’s arrest was as weird as you’d expect.

