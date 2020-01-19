Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday once seemed like an extremely promising day for the Boston Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron got the B’s on the board just 11 seconds into the Bruins’ clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Bruins netted two more before the first period came to a close, but it would not be enough.

Boston blew its third three-goal lead of the season as it fell to the Penguins, 4-3 at PPG Saints Arena.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava recaps the heartbreaking loss with the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images