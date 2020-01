Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins really have a shootout problem.

Star winger Brad Marchand overskated the puck to end Monday’s shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center as Boston’s skills competition misery continued. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps another head-scratcher for the B’s in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.